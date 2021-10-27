First glimpse inside Nottingham's new Broadmarsh car park
- Published
Final touches are being put made to a new 1,200-space car park in Nottingham city centre.
The Broadmarsh car park is part of a wider £2bn redevelopment programme to transform the southern side of the city.
The previous car park and bus station were demolished in 2018.
Nottingham City Council has released photos giving a first glimpse inside the development before it opens on 1 November.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.