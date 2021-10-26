Arrest after man found with stab wounds in Nottingham
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent after another man was found with stab wounds.
Nottinghamshire Police were called to the Alfreton Road area of Hyson Green, Nottingham, at about 06:40 BST on Tuesday.
The force said the victim was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Officers detained a 57-year-old man who remains in custody for questioning by detectives.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.
