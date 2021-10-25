YouTube boast gang leader jailed over Nottingham shootings
A gang leader who boasted about his wealth and power in flashy music videos has been given a life sentence.
Akeem Chand, 27, was found guilty of firearms offences in August along with six other gang members.
Nottingham Crown Court heard they carried out a series of "tit-for-tat shootings" in Nottingham in 2018 and 2019 over a turf war with rival gangs.
The judge said Chand "could not care less" about the safety of the public and must serve of minimum of 20 years.
Sentencing Chand, Judge James Sampson said: "You are a highly dangerous man who could not care less about the danger to innocent members of the public.
"You are a ruthless and criminally ambitious individual who will not relinquish power even in prison.
"The public need to be protected from you until you are old and weak."
Prosecutor Adrian Langdale QC said the violence "had gone back to the dark days when Nottingham was known as Shottingham for its gun crime".
He said Chand recruited people in various roles to deal drugs and had "the firepower of a small army in which which to defend their drugs empire from invaders".
"Even while on trial for another shooting he [Chand] was able to control events from a prison phone." Mr Langdale added.
Orlando Escoffrey, 26, and Alexsandro Wollery, 27, were described as Chand's "right-hand men".
The court heard the gang had access to at least eight firearms which were found at safe houses around Nottinghamshire and others which have never been recovered.
Some of these weapons were used in shootings over several months, with four in May 2019.
In one attack Chand shot a rival gang member in the neck after firing at his car in Brindley Road, Bilborough and days later a bullet was fired through his home in Melbourne Road, Aspley in revenge.
Mr Langdale said the defendants used at least eight phone lines to advertise their drugs which sent out thousands of messages a day and helped them "turn around a vast profit".
In turn they flaunted their wealth and power through music videos.
"A large amount of wealth was seen in videos with holidays, yachts and Rolex watches," added Mr Langdale.
"In one video Chand boasted in having traded up his Rolex watch from a £10,000 one to a £20,000 one...He was bragging about making £16,000 a month in profits alone."
One video was filmed in a Bestwood flat used as a safe house, where police said they found drugs and four semi-automatic loaded pistols.
Mr Langdale said in a series of raids police found 607g of crack cocaine, 323g of heroin, 1.4kg of cannabis and £15,000 of cash.
He added that investigators arrested the gang after gathering hours of covert recordings from devices fitted in their cars and phone data.
The defendants
The following men were found guilty in August of two charges - conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition without a certificate.
They had also previously admitted charges of conspiring to supply class A and B drugs.
- Akeem Chand, 27, of Melbourne Road, Aspley, sentenced to life with a minimum of 20 years.
- Orlando Escoffrey, 26, of Fenton Road, Basford, sentenced to 23 years in prison and another five on licence.
- Devante Neufville, 24, of no fixed address, sentenced to 20 years.
- Quarnell Simpson, 24, of Nuthall Road, Aspley, sentenced to 20 years in prison and another five on licence.
Two others, Keifer Smith, 28, of Dallman Close, Hucknall and Alexsandro Woolery, 27, of Portland Road, Carlton, who were found guilty of the same charges, will be sentenced at a later date.
Zac Charles, 19, of Hoefield Crescent, Bulwell was also convicted of the firearms offences at trial and can only now be named.
He was sentenced to eight years and six months in a young offenders institution.
Two others admitted charges before the trial.
Ravan Mather-Simpson, 25, of Mansfield Road, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs.
He was jailed for 10 years and 4 months
Sarah Aplin, 27, of Wyton Close, Bestwood, admitted allowing a premises to be used for the supply of controlled drugs.
She was jailed for two years and three months.
