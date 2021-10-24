BBC News

Nottingham police probe toothpaste death threat on bathroom mirror

Image source, Nottinghamshire Police
Image caption, Nottinghamshire Police are looking to speak to two men in connection with the threat

Police in Nottinghamshire are investigating are a man found a death threat written in toothpaste on his bathroom mirror.

A 23-year-old woke up and found the words "I will kill you" on the mirror at his flat on Lower Parliament Street in Nottingham on 10 October.

Nottinghamshire Police said a smiley face also written in toothpaste was found on a glass shower screen.

The force has released images of two men in connection with the incident.

