Nottingham police probe toothpaste death threat on bathroom mirror
Police in Nottinghamshire are investigating are a man found a death threat written in toothpaste on his bathroom mirror.
A 23-year-old woke up and found the words "I will kill you" on the mirror at his flat on Lower Parliament Street in Nottingham on 10 October.
Nottinghamshire Police said a smiley face also written in toothpaste was found on a glass shower screen.
The force has released images of two men in connection with the incident.
