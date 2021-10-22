Two men arrested in Nottingham spiking investigation
- Published
Police say two men have been arrested as part of their ongoing investigation into spiking incidents in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police has received 15 reports of spiking where the victims believe they were injected with a needle.
The force said the men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to administer poison with intent to injure, annoy or aggrieve.
The pair remain in police custody as inquiries continue.
The arrests were made following information received by police on Wednesday.
The force said there had also been 32 reports of people being spiked by having their drink contaminated since 4 September.
A 20-year-old man arrested earlier this week as part of the investigation was released on bail.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.