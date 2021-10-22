Nottinghamshire man charged with woman's kidnap and rape
A man has appeared in court charged with the rape and kidnap of a woman who was allegedly taken against her will and driven to multiple locations.
Nottinghamshire Police said the woman was taken from the Mansfield Woodhouse area on 9 October.
The force said she was driven to Cornwall, Derbyshire and London before managing to return eight days later.
Jonathan Cook, 25, of Holbeck Lane, Worksop, was remanded into custody at Nottingham Crown Court
He is also charged with stalking and assault, and is due back in court on 17 November.
