Clifton Bridge: All lanes reopen after 20 months
All lanes of a city centre bridge, which closed 20 months ago causing traffic chaos, have now reopened.
The closure of Clifton Bridge in February 2020 briefly made Nottingham one of the world's most congested cities.
The A52 bridge over the River Trent shut after corroded steel was found in the structure.
National Highways confirmed all remaining restrictions had now been lifted.
The bridge, built in 1972, is technically one of two, and forms part of Nottingham's ring road.
As well as the corrective work, further maintenance has been carried out along the route, including resurfacing.
Richard Waterfield, project manager for National Highways, said: "We're really pleased to get to the end of the project.
"Most of all we're eternally grateful to everyone who relies on the bridge - whether they're a motorist, whether they use a bus over the bridge, or whether they work close by and [they've] been diverted with diversion routes and whatnot.
"We thank everyone for their patience and understanding."
