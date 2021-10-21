Nottinghamshire Police investigate 12 reports of needle spiking
A police force is investigating 12 reports of spiking where the victims believe they were injected with a needle.
Nottinghamshire Police said victims reported effects that were "consistent with a substance being administered".
In one case an injury was also sustained "which could be consistent with a needle", the force said.
It is planning to deploy more police officers to the city centre over the next few weekends.
Nottinghamshire Police said the first report of a person being spiked with "something sharp" was made on 2 October.
There have also been 32 reports of people being spiked by having their drink contaminated since 4 September.
"These figures have increased throughout October with the largest number of reports being made last weekend," the force added.
Police said the offences are believed to have happened on different days and at different venues.
The majority of reports are being made by young women, particularly students but there have also been reports of young men being potentially spiked too, police said.
A 20-year-old man was arrested as part of a wider investigation into spiking.
It followed a report of suspicious activity on Lower Parliament Street on 16 October.
He has been released on conditional bail.
Nottinghamshire Police said a meeting has been held to discuss a response to the issue.
It involved the University of Nottingham, Nottingham Trent University, Nottingham City Council, East Midlands Ambulance Service and hospital trusts.
The force said it would be deploying more officers to the city centre over the next few weekends.
There will be a planned operation with the force's police dogs on Saturday.
Supt Kathryn Craner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "I understand that these reports and those from other cities are concerning but want to reassure people that we have been working with our partner agencies and licensed premises throughout the city to help tackle any reports of spiking."
