Nottingham: E-scooter rider arrested after police near-miss
- Published
An e-scooter rider was arrested when he "sped around a bend" and "almost hit" officers who smelt cannabis on him.
Nottinghamshire Police said plain-clothed officers patrolling the city on Friday stopped a man in Lincoln Street at about 21:00 BST.
Officers found "large" quantities of cannabis, cash and some white powder, thought to be amphetamine or cocaine.
Sgt Graham Whitt said police "will continue to take action against anyone involved in drug dealing".
A 26-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs then released on bail pending further investigation.
The rider was one of two people arrested on Friday night as officers stopped and searched 13 people during an operation to tackle drugs and associated violence in the city centre, said police.
The second arrest took place in Clumber Street when officers saw a man standing in a doorway smoking what looked to be a cannabis.
They searched him and found 22 bags of cannabis and cash.
A 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of intent to supply class B drugs and later released pending further investigation.
Sgt Whitt said the team's "efforts led to £100 worth of cocaine being seized and 38 bags of cannabis".
He added: "The production and supply of illegal drugs blights our communities and we will continue to take action against anyone involved in drug dealing."
