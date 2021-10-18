Wheelie-performing biker left man in coma after tram stop crash
A biker who left a 71-year-old man in a coma by crashing into him after performing a wheelie has been jailed.
Police said Nicholas Marshall did the one-wheel stunt as he undertook a stationary tram in Clifton and then hit the man who was crossing the tracks.
The victim suffered broken ribs, head and spinal injuries in the crash on Southchurch Drive on 11 October 2020.
Marshall was also found to have been seven times over the legal cannabis threshold for driving, police added.
Nottinghamshire Police said at the time of the crash, Marshall was part of a large group of bikers "wreaking havoc" in Clifton.
The victim ended up in a coma for more than a month, the force added, while Marshall required surgery after crashing into a bollard.
'Stark warning'
The 24-year-old, of Dovenby Road, Clifton, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drug-driving, driving without a licence and driving whilst uninsured.
He was jailed for 16 months at Nottingham Crown Court.
PC Mark Davey said: "This case should act as a stark warning to anyone who thinks they can recklessly ride an off-road bike on public roads and get away with it.
"Not only did the pedestrian end up in hospital with serious injuries, but so did the defendant.
"Marshall, along with the rest of his group, showed complete disregard for other people that day and he has paid the price, firstly in hospital and now in the courts."
