Sutton-in-Ashfield: Police appeal after cyclist collapses and dies
- Published
Witnesses are being sought after a cyclist collapsed and died.
Nottinghamshire Police said Steven Monk, 61, was found in Ashland Road West, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, at 15:10 BST on Saturday and died a short time later.
The force said its thoughts were "with Mr Monk's family at this very difficult time".
Police have asked anyone who saw what happened, or has dashcam footage, to make contact.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.