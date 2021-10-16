Black Newstead: Artworks reveal Byron estate's black history
An exhibition aimed at revealing the role black people played in the life and estate of one of British history's most notorious poets has been launched.
Black Newstead uses a combination of new works and historic objects to tell the story of the lives of black people with connections to the Nottinghamshire estate of Lord Byron.
The exhibition features black artists, academics, photographers and residents.
Curator Simon Brown said the works showcased a range of black voices.
'Character and charm'
Mr Brown said the exhibition was an artistic and community-based response to a University of Nottingham report, commissioned by the estate, on Newstead's black and colonial connections.
"We wanted to do something public-facing and give a platform to black voices to respond to that history," he said.
"The idea was to invite artists, academics, writers and members of the community to give a diverse range of black voices."
The exhibits - which include photographs, collages, paintings and poems - have been displayed alongside furniture and objects from the house to tell an alternative narrative of Newstead's history.
A collage by artist Honey Williams is on display in the dining room, alongside Lord Byron's favourite teapot, to reflect on its colonial history.
Similarly, poems by Panya Banjoko reflect on the stately home's mahogany furniture, much of which is believed to have originated in Jamaica.
Photographer Ofilaye has produced a portrait series inspired by famous black boxers Tom Molineaux and Bill Richmond, the latter having also worked as Byron's boxing coach.
He said: "I had no prior knowledge of any boxers of colour being from this time, and certainly couldn't imagine a black person from this era being the subject of inspiration and might to a young British lord.
"I felt this would be a great opportunity to depict them with all their character and charm as if they were to have had a formal painting.
"I imagine may visitors to Newstead Abbey will be surprised to learn about these two men and what they achieved in their lives.
"It feels great to have these images sitting framed in the former writing room of poet Lord Byron, bringing much-needed attention to two historical Black British figures that would otherwise go hidden."
The research also uncovered more detail about the life of Benjamin Lewis, a black servant who worked for Byron, and - more recently - Kenneth Campbell, the only black miner at Newstead Colliery, which closed in 1987.
The ticketed exhibition runs until 21 November but some of the works will remain on permanent display.
