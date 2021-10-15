HS2: Toton in limbo waiting for transformation
By David Pittam
BBC News
- Published
Residents of a town set to be transformed by HS2 say they are in "limbo" waiting for a decision.
Toton, located between Nottingham and Derby, is the planned site of the East Midlands stop of the high-speed railway.
However, the proposals - which include an innovation campus, a rail hub and garden villages - are now in doubt.
The Department for Transport said the soon-to-be-published Integrated Rail Plan would clarify the situation.
The selection of Toton back in 2013 as an HS2 hub, connecting Birmingham and Leeds, and servicing the cities of Nottingham and Derby, caught the eye as it was one of the few communities on the route that was not a major city.
Since then, it has been the focus of proposals for huge investment and development.
But the uncertainty around the eastern leg of HS2 means it is not clear how much of this will go ahead.
"We're in limbo and it isn't good for anyone," said Graham Heal, 67, speaking to the BBC on a muddy path through trees that could one day lead to the rail hub.
He has lived in Toton for 10 years and believes the project will make a "massive" change to the area, nearly doubling it in size and attracting a younger demographic.
"We've got about 6,000 houses in Toton at the moment and they're planning another 4,000," he said.
"Of course there are people who don't want to see this huge shake-up and they want to know for certain if they need to move out quickly and let other people move in.
"Let's get it sorted out now, one way or the other."
Richard Hutchinson, 48, who chairs the area's neighbourhood forum, said HS2 would mean Toton would see "development like it's never seen before", but "nothing has changed" since it was first announced.
"There's been pockets of development," he added. "But nothing on the scale we're talking about over the next 20 to 30 years if HS2 and the rest of the development comes to the area.
"It's frustrating to a lot of people - stakeholders, us, the community - they can't move forwards, they don't understand what's going to happen.
"People want to be communicated to, they want to understand the plans so they can plan their lives around it.
"Let's stop discussing and let's get a decision and allow people to get moving."
HS2 good to be true?
- The proposals for Toton include up to 4,500 new homes, new schools, medical facilities and an innovation hub that could bring up to 10,000 jobs to the area.
- There would also be the HS2 railway station itself, with cafes, shops and restaurants, which would put Toton within 19 minutes of Birmingham, 28 minutes of Leeds and 51 minutes of London, according to Midlands Connect.
- And there are also plans to extend Nottingham's tram network, establish new bus routes and expand nearby roads.
- Not all of the plans are directly linked to HS2, such as the redevelopment of the Chetwynd Barracks site, and it is difficult to say what would and would not go ahead without it. But Milan Radulovic, leader of Broxtowe Borough Council, said the plans relied on business cash which could only come with government commitment to invest heavily as well.
Mark Shelton, 25, who was born and raised in Toton, has just bought a house in nearby Long Eaton.
He said: "There was a lot of discussion about HS2.
"I was going to put an offer in on one but then they said it might be backing on to the garden and I had to think 'Will I be able to sell it for the same price in the future? Will it drop or increase in value?'
"I bought a different one a bit further away for that reason.
"You've got to be careful. I think a lot of people are in the same situation, thinking about whether they want to move here, is it going to get too busy?"
Kun Darnley, 42, who lives in nearby Chilwell, said she was looking to buy in Toton but wanted to know where exactly the train tracks will go before doing so.
She said: "People who are looking to buy property round here, who have a family, there's concern about safety.
"I'm worried about the train tracks. I'd like to know where exactly they're going to build it and how they're going to keep kids safe."
Jonathan Grey, who has lived in Toton for 20 years, said the development will have a "dramatic" impact on the town.
He said: "I don't know why it's taking so long but I presume the wheels of government churn on quite slowly.
"There's not much more we can do as a community in preparation, but when they announce if it's definitely going to happen then we can assess the full impact."
A spokesman for the Department for Transport said it remained "committed" to enabling the East Midlands to "reap the benefits of high-speed rail services".
He added: "The Integrated Rail Plan will soon outline exactly how major rail projects, including HS2 phase 2b and other transformational projects such as Northern Powerhouse Rail, will work together to deliver the reliable train services that passengers across the north and midlands need and deserve."
Until then, residents will just have to wait to find out the fate of their town.
