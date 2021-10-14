Sherwood Forest gets 5G upgrade and robot dogs
- Published
Robot dogs, internet-controlled drones and a 5G upgrade are being brought in to enhance the visitor experience at Sherwood Forest.
Bosses at the Nottinghamshire attraction say the work will make it the world's first 5G-connected forest.
Once the signal is up and running, visitors will be able to hire an augmented reality headset to view an immersive Robin Hood-themed film.
The drones and robot will be used to help with environmental research.
The £10m project has been part-funded by the government's Rural Connected programme.
It is hoped the stronger signal will also help businesses in the area.
The University of Birmingham has provided the site with the robot dog, which will collect data and upload it via the 5G connection.
If successful, the dog will gather data from areas that are usually inaccessible to help monitor and assess the health and condition of the forest environment.
Associate professor Taufiq Asyhari said: "With the robot dog, we can equip it with a camera and it can capture data."
The forest will also feature what is claimed to be the world's first interactive holographic film called An Arrow In Time.
The film, which uses augmented reality headsets, features well-known characters from the legend of Robin Hood.
Nottinghamshire county councillor Keith Girling said the 25-month project had the potential to attract "billions" of pounds of tourism trade.
"It's going to draw attention to Nottinghamshire, which has got to be a good thing for investment," he said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.