Nottinghamshire PC broke man's jaw after 'snapping', court hears
A police officer repeatedly punched a man in the head and broke his jaw when he "lost it" after his hat was knocked off, a court heard.
PC Edward Gordon is alleged to have caused grievous bodily harm to David Thomas, who was on a night out with his family in Nottingham in November 2019.
Leicester Crown Court heard Mr Thomas was assaulted when he asked the constable for help after his family was attacked.
Mr Gordon denies the charge.
Sarah Phelan, prosecuting, said: "Mr Thomas suffered a fractured jaw that required an operation under general anaesthetic and had to be fixed with both screws and a plate.
"He [Gordon] was not acting in self-defence. In essence he snapped, he lost control and he assaulted David Thomas."
She said Mr Thomas was walking down Forman Street in the early hours of 3 November 2019 when he and his family were attacked by a group of men.
Police arrived, including PC Gordon, 21, of Nottingham, who was on his first operational shift in the city centre.
'Launched an attack'
Miss Phelan added: "Mr Thomas attempted to tell the police officers in attendance that they had been assaulted.
"It is at this point that matters escalated. PC Gordon tried to take hold of David Thomas and he pushed him away.
"PC Gordon lost his police-issue hat. Thereafter, the crown say, PC Gordon launched an attack.
"He punched Mr Thomas repeatedly to the face while he was restrained by fellow officers.
"There was no basis on which PC Gordon should have been using that type of force.
"PC Gordon was not acting in self-defence or defence of one of his colleagues. He wasn't trying to stop a crime. He lost it."
After his jaw was broken, the court heard Mr Thomas was put into a police van and taken away, but he faced no further action.
Kevin Baumber, defending, said: "It is accepted that the defendant punched the complainant a number of times, the principal issue in the case is whether the prosecution can prove it was not in self-defence - the defendant protecting himself.
"It is accepted that the complainant has a serious injury, but the defendant does not know whether his use of force caused injury as the complainant claims, or whether the complainant suffered it in earlier fighting."
The trial continues.
