Animatronic dinosaur herd roars into Thoresby Park
A herd of 80 animatronic dinosaurs are set to roam the parkland of a Grade I listed house.
The Dino Kingdom event will see 80 different prehistoric beasts, including a huge Tyrannosaurus rex and an even bigger Apatosaurus, on display at Thoresby Park in Nottinghamshire until 31 October.
Creative director Ian Xiang has said the dinosaurs will move and roar.
The event is due to tour other UK regions in 2022.
As well as large-scale specimens, such as an 18-metre (59 ft) long Brontosaurus, and a huge Triceratops, Spinosaurus, Brachiosaurus and Velociraptor, visitors will be able to see smaller dinosaurs, including hatching babies.
Roaming dinosaurs will appear every 30 minutes, the organisers said.
Mr Xiang said: "It's a very family-friendly event.
"Kids are very excited to see the dinosaurs and there is that educational aspect as well.
"The dinosaurs are situated on a woodland trail and we have all sorts of creatures, like scorpions, to create that prehistoric environment.
"It's a different kind of interaction to going to see a fossil in a museum."
Visitors to the ticketed event will also be able to walk through a fossil tunnel.
The organisers said it was the first time an event of this nature had come to Thoresby Park.
