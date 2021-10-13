Brinsley: Man threatened with knife after confronting vandal
A car owner was threatened with a steak knife after he went to confront a man seen kicking his vehicle, police said.
Nottinghamshire Police said the man struck the wing mirrors of a Renault Clio and Jaguar in Broad Lane, Brinsley, at about 21:00 BST on Monday.
When a witness told the vehicle owners what happened, they followed the man to a building, where he came out with a knife and threatened the Jaguar driver.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested and taken into custody.
The owners were told the vandal attacked their cars after getting upset while on the phone, police said.
They went outside to confront him but he ran off, leading to the pair chasing him to Mansfield Road where he threatened one with a six-inch (15cm) blade.
The force said the man, detained on suspicion of criminal damage and assault, was then further arrested for racially abusing a police officer.
