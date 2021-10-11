Broadmarsh centre demolition in limbo amid £20m grant wait
Resuming the stalled demolition of a former shopping centre in Nottingham hangs in the balance amid a wait on a £20m government grant.
Nottingham City Council has bid for the cash to knock down the rest of the Broadmarsh site and fit out the new Central Library close by.
Work stopped last year when retail company Intu, which was planning a new complex, fell into administration.
But finding out what happens next could take longer than first thought.
Intu has handed the site back to the council, which set up an advisory group and asked the public for ideas on how the land should be developed.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) says the authority has already secured funding to demolish the western end of the site near to Maid Marian Way.
It adds flattening the decaying shopping centre is a key part of the vision to attract developers and build "a mixed use" scheme on the site.
Original plans included a new cinema, bowling alley and restaurants.
David Mellen, leader of the council, said in August a decision on whether the bid was successful would be made in October.
But on Monday, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Committees said the decision would be made "before the end of the year".
Mr Mellen had said in the summer: "That site is not going to be easy to develop while there is a half-demolished shopping centre there and we need to clear it so it can be a space.
"It is the size of Wembley Stadium. It is a big space, and no one wanted Intu to go into administration, but it has given the council another chance to look at [it]."
The council said if the bid to government was unsuccessful, it would look for other funding avenues to ensure the site was demolished.
Councillor Kevin Clarke, leader of Nottingham Independents, questioned from where such funding would come.
He said: "I think they will get the funding, especially when the government find out what it is for - whether it is the full amount is questionable."
Urban designer, Thomas Heatherwick, and property development firm, Stories, are currently coming up with a plan that appeals to investors, which should be unveiled in the coming weeks.
