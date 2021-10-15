Artist snubs apology over missing Nottingham mural invite
The artist behind a mural of Britain's first black magistrate has said she felt anger and embarrassment after she was not invited to its unveiling.
Honey Williams painted the image of Eric Irons OBE on a wall along the Nottingham and Beeston Canal at Castle Wharf in the city.
It was introduced to the community in an event attended by Mr Irons's family.
The Nottingham Project, which commissioned the artwork, has apologised.
Mr Irons was born in Jamaica in 1921 and settled in Nottingham in 1948 following RAF service in World War Two.
He was a campaigner for social justice, and became the UK's first black justice of the peace in 1962.
The mural was the second piece commissioned to celebrate "rebels and pioneers" who helped shape the past, present and future of Nottingham.
Ms Williams said the mural was not finished when it was unveiled on 4 October.
Simon Bristow, creative director of The Nottingham Project, said a "miscommunication" meant Ms Williams did not receive her invitation.
"This was a mistake and The Nottingham Project has met with Honey in-person to apologise," he said.
'Unbelievable'
However, in an open letter issued on Friday, Ms Williams said: "Your apology suggests that you don't understand the magnitude of the damage you have caused.
"Though this may not have been your intention, you failed to acknowledge the impact that your prior actions had, and are still having, on me. This includes, but is not limited to, anger, distress, embarrassment, and erasure."
She also dismissed the group's use of the word "miscommunication".
"With no communication at all since July 2021, I find it, quite frankly, unbelievable for you to try and pass off your error as such," she added.
As part of five requests in the letter, Ms Williams has asked to be allowed to finish the mural "to my satisfaction" within an agreed time frame.
In response, Lee Walker, director of The Nottingham Project, said: "Everyone involved with The Nottingham Project is incredibly sorry that our actions have led to Honey feeling angry, distressed, embarrassed and erased.
"I would also like to publicly acknowledge that we will accept the five requests in Honey's open letter and that members of the board from the Nottingham Project have offered to meet Honey and understand how we can enact these changes in the way that has the most positive change."
