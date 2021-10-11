Nottinghamshire police officers attacked during sex assault arrests
Two police officers were punched in the head while responding to a report of teenage girls being harassed by three men, police have said.
The Nottinghamshire force said it happened on the corner of North Church Street and Trinity Square in Nottingham shortly after 00:00 BST on Sunday.
Officers used spray and Taser to detain one of the attackers
Three men, 27, 31 and 62, were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and assaulting an emergency worker.
Nottinghamshire Police said the first officer was punched and pushed to the ground while trying to deal with the disturbance.
A second officer was then also punched before further officers arrived to help.
One of the officers subsequently needed hospital treatment for a thumb injury.
'Utterly unacceptable'
The force said another officer used Taser in a separate disturbance over the weekend.
It happened when the officer was trying to deal with a suspect who became aggressive in Maryfield Close, Retford, at about 21:40 BST on Saturday.
A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault by beating of an emergency worker, common assault and resisting arrest.
Nottinghamshire's Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper said: "Assaults on frontline emergency service workers who work tirelessly to serve and protect the public are completely and utterly unacceptable and will not be tolerated."
