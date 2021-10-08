BBC News

Nottingham hospitals' cancer treatment restarts after pause

Image caption, The Queen's Medical Centre is one of the hospitals affected

Cancer treatment has restarted at hospitals in Nottingham after it was halted for some patients due to staff shortages and sickness.

Nottingham University Hospitals Trust (NUH) admitted last month it was having to prioritise chemotherapy for those who "benefit most".

This meant a pause in treatment for some, while new patients faced a delay in starting.

Bosses at the trust said they were contacting those affected.

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption, One member of staff used their blog to say they were "not used to apologising for a broken system"

NUH, which runs Queen's Medical Centre and City Hospital, said in September it had postponed treatments for 49 patients on one day.

Treatment has now restarted two weeks after the trust promised to recruit more staff, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.

Dr Simon Roe, Clinical Director for Cancer and Associated Services at NUH said: "We have now restarted chemotherapy for all patients who had their treatment paused in September.

"We have contacted these patients directly to explain that their treatment will resume.

"We are also in the process of starting treatment for new patients who were unable to start treatment last month".

The problem was also documented by Nottingham Oncologist Dr Lucy Gossage, who at the time wrote in a blog post: "We're not used to apologising for a broken system."

The trust was already under pressure before the problem.

A separate 90-page Care Quality Commission report published last month rated the organisation overall as 'requires improvement'.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

