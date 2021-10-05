Covid: Nottingham hospital trust chief executive steps down
- Published
The chief executive of a hospital trust has left her role after contracting Covid-19 earlier this year.
Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust said Tracy Taylor had been unwell with the virus since July.
NUH chairman Eric Morton thanked Mrs Taylor for her "dedication and commitment".
Her departure comes after inspectors found a "culture of bullying" at the trust and raised concerns over maternity services.
In a statement, Mr Morton said: "Chief executive Tracy Taylor has been very unwell with Covid-19 since July and has made the difficult decision to step down from her role to focus on her recovery and getting well again.
"I would like to thank Tracy for her dedication and commitment to Nottingham University Hospitals over the last few years and for her contributions, not only to our organisation but to the wider Nottinghamshire healthcare system.
"We wish Tracy well for the future and for her continued recovery."
The trust's chief financial officer, Rupert Egginton, will continue as acting chief executive.
Over the past year, care and leadership at the trust has come under the spotlight.
In December 2020, maternity services at the trust's two main hospitals - Nottingham City Hospital and the Queen's Medical Centre (QMC) - were rated inadequate after serious concerns were raised about staffing and poor management.
In July Channel 4 News and the Independent reported that 46 babies suffered brain damage and 19 were stillborn in Nottingham between 2010 and 2020.
More than £91m in damages and costs were paid out, according to the report.
A Care Quality Commission (CQC) report, published in September, said there was a bullying culture across NUH, with many staff too frightened to speak up.
However, the trust was rated outstanding for being caring and the overall rating for surgery remained "good".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.