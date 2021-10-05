Attempted murder arrest after boy stabbed at Nottingham party
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenager was stabbed at a private party.
A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital after he was attacked outside the Duke of St Albans pub on Bewcastle Road, Nottingham, on Saturday night.
He remains in hospital in a stable but critical condition after the stabbing, which happened in the Top Valley area at about 23:15 BST, police said.
A 22-year-old man has been detained and remains in custody.
Nottinghamshire Police previously said a number of weapons were recovered at the scene, including a firearm.
Det Insp Steven Wragg said: "It is believed this was a targeted attack and not an incident which affects wider public safety, although clearly it is concerning for the community when serious incidents like this happen and we would like to reassure the public that we are using a large amount of resources to investigate."
