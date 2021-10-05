Arrest after police officer injured in Retford crash
- Published
A man has been arrested after a police officer was injured when a car hit two vehicles before crashing into a central reservation.
Nottinghamshire Police said the driver reportedly lost control of the car and then it slid along Babworth Road, Retford, hitting a marked police car.
The officer is receiving hospital treatment but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
A 56-year-old man has been held on suspicion of dangerous driving.
He was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and has been released under investigation.
Another officer and the driver of the second car that was hit were "shaken but uninjured", police added.
The road was closed at its junction with Sutton Lane and Straight Mile for several hours after the crash, which happened just after 15:50 BST on Saturday.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
