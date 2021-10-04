Nottingham mural honours UK's first black magistrate
A mural of Britain's first black magistrate and a campaigner for equal rights has been unveiled in Nottingham.
It celebrates the work of Eric Irons OBE, who was born in Jamaica in 1921 and settled in Nottingham in 1948 following RAF service in World War Two.
He was a campaigner for social justice, became UK's first black justice of the peace in 1962 and was made an OBE.
The artwork, by local artist Honey Williams, sits along the Nottingham and Beeston Canal at Castle Wharf.
Mr Irons' family said they were "delighted by this recognition of our father" saying it was a "unique and creative acknowledgement".
"We hope the public enjoy the mural as well as being more informed about our father's significant contribution to racial and social justice," they added.
The mural, located near to Carrington Street Bridge, features a number of references to Mr Iron's life, including his Jamaican roots, his time as an RAF serviceman during WW2 and the work he did for the black community in Nottingham.
He was a key figure in easing tensions during the 1958 race riots in the city. He also campaigned to scrap an embargo on hiring black bus drivers and transport workers.
This is the second mural by The Nottingham Project, which aims to celebrate "rebels and pioneers" who have helped to shape the past, present and future of the city.
Project director Lee Walker said: "Eric Irons OBE is perhaps the ultimate example of Nottingham's rebellious and pioneering spirit.
"Having made Nottingham his home he worked tirelessly for the good of the people of our city, helping to pave the way for future generations, and so we are delighted to have had the opportunity to create this mural in his honour."
The project's first mural celebrated Nottingham's lace heritage was created at a council-run car park in Fletcher Gate.
The intricate lace pattern includes a number of references to Nottingham formerly being the world leader in lace making - from the Spinning Jenny machine to the Luddite movement.
