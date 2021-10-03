Boy stabbed by 'lone individual' behind Nottingham pub
A 16-year-old boy is in a life-threatening condition in hospital after he was stabbed outside a pub.
Police said the boy was attacked by a "lone individual" that attended a private party to seek out the victim.
He was then stabbed in a courtyard at the back of the Duke of St Albans pub on Bewcastle Road in Nottingham at about 23:15 BST on Saturday.
Two people have been arrested for possession of weapons but they are not thought to be linked to the attack.
Police said the boy was taken to hospital for surgery following the attack.
Officers have recovered a number of weapons at the scene, including a firearm.
They were given greater powers to stop and search people in the area following the attack and officers arrested two people for possession of weapons.
Nottinghamshire Police said a cordon remains in place at the scene and officer patrols have been increased in the area to provide public reassurance.
Det Insp Mike Ebbins, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "It is believed this was a targeted attack by an individual and not an incident that affects wider public safety, although clearly it is concerning for the community whenever a serious incident like this happens."
