Mother of stabbed son raising money for bleed kits in Nottingham
- Published
A mother whose son died from a single stab wound is fundraising for potentially life-saving bleed kits to be installed across a city.
Byron Griffin, 22, was injured in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, on 4 July and was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham where he died.
The kits can be used to stem the flow of any catastrophic bleeding.
Zoe Cooke hopes they can prevent other families from experiencing the "constant heartache" she feels.
Ms Cooke said she wanted to do something proactive after the death of her son.
"He was literally my best friend. I was so, so close to him," she said.
"I absolutely worshipped him.
"I feel like I've got to do something so his death is not in vain."
Each bleed kit, with a 24-hour public access box, costs £600.
She wants the kits to be placed around Nottingham city centre in areas that are most likely to benefit.
"They stem the bleeding until the police get there or the police can use it until the ambulance gets there but the public can have access to it," said Ms Cooke.
"They are all registered with the East Midlands Ambulance Service so if someone rings 999 they'll know where to tell them to go and get the kit.
"They're not just for stabbings, they're for any catastrophic bleeds."
So far Ms Cooke has raised just more than £2,000 and has had several offers from businesses to have a bleed kit on their building.
"I don't want any other family to go through what we've been through - constant heartache every day," she said.
"I'll never be who I used to be. I'm not the same person anymore."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.