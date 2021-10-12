Rector sent 'inappropriate' texts to vulnerable woman
A rector who sent "inappropriate" texts to a vulnerable woman has been allowed to keep his job.
The Rev Anthony Giles, from Nottinghamshire, was investigated by the Church of England after the woman made a complaint about him.
A disciplinary tribunal decision said his misconduct had caused the woman "particular emotional and spiritual harm".
As a penalty, he has been prohibited from doing his work for six months.
However, the tribunal said removing him from office permanently would have been "disproportionate in this case".
The woman told the BBC that Mr Giles had been supporting her during the breakdown of her marriage.
The tribunal decision does not give details about what the messages said, but describes them as being "inappropriate in content and frequency".
Tribunal members looked at about 1,000 messages which were sent between Mr Giles and the woman during a seven-month period in 2017.
"Many of them are brief and mundane, relating to parish and other matters, but many are much more personal in nature and show a deep friendship and affection," the tribunal decision said.
They said that by sending the texts, Mr Giles had "failed accordingly to observe or maintain appropriate professional boundaries".
'Unreserved apology'
Mr Giles is rector of Epperstone, Gonalston, Oxton and Woodborough, a role he has held since 2006.
The Diocese of Southwell and Nottingham has invited anyone who wants to discuss a safeguarding matter relating to the church to contact its safeguarding team.
In a statement, the diocese said: "We commend the courage of those who brought this case forward, acknowledging how difficult this has been.
"Many people may have been affected by this news. We offer an unreserved apology to those adversely affected by this misconduct which fell short of the high standards required and expected of clergy."
As part of his penalty, Mr Giles will have to undertake training in relation to safeguarding, appropriate use of communications, confidentiality and the "maintenance of appropriate pastoral boundaries in parish ministry".
The BBC asked Mr Giles to comment but he did not wish to do so.
