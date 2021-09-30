Nottingham aims to strengthen mask-wearing guidance
Nottingham's public health body intends to change its message around face coverings following a recent spike in coronavirus cases.
The city's residents could soon be told "you should be wearing a face covering" especially when using public transport.
The guidance would replace the current "thank you for wearing a face covering" message.
Nottingham currently has 253 infections per 100,000 people, with 856 cases in the seven days to 23 September.
Lucy Hubber, director of public health for Nottingham, said the authority was planning to change the message after case rates rose during the last week, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Many of the new cases were among children who have recently returned to school.
Ms Hubber said: "We have a really good vaccination uptake in young and old people but in the parent age population of 25 to 40 we are seeing low levels of uptake.
"In the next couple of weeks, we will probably see an increase in cases."
She said she feared this could lead to more healthcare and police staff being absent from work.
The legal requirement to wear face coverings in enclosed public places was removed in England on 19 July.
Since then, guidance on when to wear them has been issued instead.
Nottingham's infection rate is below England's average, which is currently 354 per 100,000 people.
