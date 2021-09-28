Nottinghamshire man jailed for 'despicable' rape of sleeping woman
A man who raped a woman while she was sleeping in her own bed has been jailed for six-and-a-half years.
Nottinghamshire Police said Angelo Agorini stayed at the woman's house after a night out in September 2017.
The 57-year-old, of Main Street in Laneham, Nottinghamshire, had been sleeping on her sofa before going into her bed.
He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court after being found guilty of rape following a trial in August.
Nottinghamshire Police said Agorini - who will now be on the sex offenders' register for life - told officers he was in a relationship with the woman after he was arrested.
'Numerous trial delays'
Det Con Helen Sanders said the actions of Agorini, who was sentenced on Friday, were "despicable".
"He was trusted by his victim to spend a night in her home and repaid that trust by forcing himself on her as she slept," she said.
"Unsurprisingly this incident has had a very considerable impact on the victim, who has shown enormous courage in coming forward to report what happened and considerable patience in coping with numerous delays to the trial."