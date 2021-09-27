University of Nottingham accepts tweet row priest in chaplaincy role
A priest who was initially blocked from taking up a university chaplaincy has now been accepted in the role.
Father David Palmer was nominated as the Catholic chaplain of the University of Nottingham by his bishop.
But he was rejected when tweets about abortion and euthanasia were highlighted.
University bosses have now said he can take up his post after a "revised procedure" - involving a trial year - was introduced for all chaplaincies.
Concerns were raised over Fr Palmer's appointment when campus authorities flagged up tweets, including one where he criticised US President Joe Biden's position on abortion, accusing him of promoting the "slaughter of unborn babies".
Earlier this month a university spokeswoman said the issue was not with his beliefs, but the way they had been expressed.
Fr Palmer said at the time he would consider legal action.
Now the university has said a new system had been introduced for all faiths.
A spokesman said: "The procedure allows for a preparatory year to enable the nominated chaplain, the sponsoring faith body and the university to explore together if the role is right both for the individual and the multi-faith environment at Nottingham.
"Following constructive and helpful dialogue with the Diocese of Nottingham over recent weeks, it has been agreed that Father David Palmer will be recognised under this procedure as university chaplain for the Catholic faith."
The Bishop of Nottingham, the Right Reverend Patrick McKinney, said he was "very pleased" with the new system.
In a tweet, Fr Palmer said: "I look forward to getting on with the job."
