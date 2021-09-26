BBC News

Arrest after reports of woman with sword in street

Published
image source, Google
image captionOfficers were called to Sneinton Boulevard, Sneinton, on Friday evening after reports of a woman seen with a weapon in the street

An arrest has been made and a sword has been recovered after reports of a woman seen with a weapon in a street, police have said.

Nottinghamshire Police were called after reports of the incident in Sneinton Boulevard, Sneinton, at 19:45 BST on Friday.

Officers then arrested a 36-year-old woman.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of possessing a bladed article and remains in police custody.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.