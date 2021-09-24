Nine charged with Nottingham-Derby county lines drug dealing
Nine people have been charged in connection with an alleged drug supply network between Nottingham and Derby.
Police said warrants were executed in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire on 14 and 15 September.
The raids were carried out by officers from the County Lines Disruption Team, based in Derby.
The network is alleged to have supplied crack cocaine, heroin, and cannabis from Nottingham into Derby between January and September of this year.
The following people have now been charged with the following offences:
- Danny Mulvany 23, of Bradfield Road, Nottingham. Remanded after being charged with: conspiracy to supply crack cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin and conspiracy to supply cannabis.
- Asher Watts, 28, of Sullivan Close, Nottingham. Remanded after being charged with: conspiracy to supply crack cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin and conspiracy to supply cannabis.
- Jahdel Moran, 23, of Walton St, Nottingham. Remanded after being charged with: conspiracy to supply crack cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin, conspiracy to supply cannabis, possession with intent to supply heroin and theft from a motor vehicle.
- Ryan Dafer, 18, of James Close, Derby. Released on court bail after being charged with: conspiracy to supply crack cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin, conspiracy to supply cannabis, possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon
- Charlie Jordan-Longworth, 18, of no fixed abode. Remanded after being charged with: conspiracy to supply crack cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin, conspiracy to supply cannabis, possession with intent to supply heroin, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon.
- Kai Jones, 18, of Roundwood Road, Nottingham. Released on court bail after being charged with: conspiracy to supply crack cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin and conspiracy to supply cannabis.
- Gabriella Swierczewska, 20, of no fixed abode. Released on court bail after being charged with: conspiracy to supply crack cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin and conspiracy to supply cannabis.
- Isaiah Porteous, 18, of Beech Avenue, Nottingham. Released on court bail after being charged with: conspiracy to supply crack cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin and conspiracy to supply cannabis.
- Edmund Mhembere, 18, of Woodland Avenue, Nottingham. Released on court bail after being charged with: conspiracy to supply crack cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin and conspiracy to supply cannabis.
