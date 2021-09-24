Mansfield Town centre to be reshaped under council plans
- Published
A plan to reshape a market town with a raft of town centre projects is set to be approved for public consultation.
The document by Mansfield District Council outlines its vision for the future, centred on turning Market Place into the "jewel" in the town's crown.
The market will have more of a focus on street food, venues and leisure.
The arches under the historic viaduct could be used for microbreweries or activities like boxing, bouldering or rock climbing, the document suggests.
The 106-page document shows how the authority plans to make the market an "attractive place to eat and drink", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Market plan for BHS
A town centre park and homes would replace the current Toothill Lane car park.
The Four Seasons Shopping Centre would become a mixed-use scheme with space for housing, retail or employment.
The former BHS building, on West Gate, is listed as a possible a new home for the indoor market.
However, it has also been suggested the space could be linked with a new property development on Clumber Street.
The Beales site on Queen Street has been earmarked to become a new town centre headquarters for Mansfield District Council.
The authority also plans to bring the historic Town Mill venue back to life, redevelop the Dame Flogan Street area into homes and employment land, and create a mixed-use square at the railway station.
The draft plan will go before the authority's place scrutiny committee next week, followed by a six-week public consultation in October.
The final masterplan is expected to be received in December and adopted in early 2022.