Nottingham garden search concludes with nothing found
- Published
Police say they have found no evidence of criminality at a house where officers were seen removing slabs from the back garden.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers had completed an "extensive search" of the garden in Greencroft, Clifton, Nottingham.
The operation took several days and was part of an undisclosed investigation prompted by new intelligence.
The force said it was unconnected to the current occupants of the house.
Det Insp Ruby Burrow said: "No evidence was found of any criminality following our extensive search.
"We'd like to thank members of the community for their support and patience while we carried out our enquiries."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.