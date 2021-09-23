BBC News

Anglo-Saxon style building destroyed by fire in Nottinghamshire

image captionThe blaze is the fourth in recent years

The future of an experimental archaeology site is in doubt following a fire which has destroyed one of its recreated Anglo-Saxon buildings.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue was called to the site at Skylarks Nature Reserve late on Sunday night.

Items were found in the ashes, including photo frames, a chest of drawers and a Race for Life medal.

Police are treating the fire - the fourth at the site near Holme Pierrepont - as arson without intent.

image captionThe project offers groups and individuals the opportunity to try building kilns, fire pits, shelters

A volunteer at the project, which is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and jointly run between Nottinghamshire Wildife Trust and the county council, said they were deciding whether to "cut our losses".

On the group's Facebook page Emily Gillott wrote: "Nothing is really salvageable.

"It is heartbreaking to see so much energy, enthusiasm, passion and effort go up in flames."

image captionA volunteer said it was "heartbreaking" to see the damage

Among the wreckage volunteers found some "extremely strange personal items", including clothing, padlocks, photo frames, a chest of drawers and a Race for Life medal.

image caption"Extremely strange" items, including a Race for Life medal, were found in the ashes

Other fires at the site have been started in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

Ms Gillot added: "Do we endure, and try to create something from the ashes like we did last time?

"Or do we accept that this is an inevitability and that we should cut our losses?"

PC Adam Francis, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We have received a report of a fire at an unoccupied wooden outbuilding at Skylarks Nature Reserve.

"The incident is being treated as arson without intent."

