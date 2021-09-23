Cocaine, weapons and cash found in Old Basford drugs den
- Published
A raid on a "major drugs den" in Nottingham has uncovered drugs, weapons and more than £100,000 in cash.
Police said a tip-off lead them to the property on Bulwell Lane, Old Basford, on Tuesday morning.
Among items found were two tasers, cannabis, a large bag of mamba and two suspected blocks of cocaine with a street value of around £250,000.
Three men and a woman were arrested at the scene for drugs, weapons and money laundering offences, officers said.
A police drone was used to track to a sixth person believed to have fled during the raid, and also helped locate a mobile phone and £2,000 cash.
The suspect was detained by a police dog and needed hospital treatment for a dog bite to his arm.
He was arrested on suspicion of possession criminal property and conspiracy to supply class A drugs.
Insp Gordon Fenwick said: "We have unearthed what we believe to be a major drugs den operating in the Old Basford area.
"As a result we have now taken a large quantity of class A and B drugs, which have an estimated street value of around £250,000 out of circulation along with a substantial amount of cash."
