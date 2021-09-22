Nottingham garden searched as part of undisclosed investigation
Police have been removing slabs from the back garden of a house in Nottingham as part of an undisclosed investigation.
Nottinghamshire Police said the search at the property in Greencroft, Clifton, had been prompted by "intelligence the force has received".
They said the operation, which involved a handful of officers, was not linked to the current occupant of the house.
There is no risk to the public, the force added.
