Jacksdale woman denies murdering three-year-old stepson
- Published
A woman has pleaded not guilty to murdering her three-year-old stepson.
Leila Borrington, 22, is accused of killing Harvey Borrington at her home in Main Road, Jacksdale, Nottinghamshire.
Officers were called to the house on 7 August after reports the boy had been seriously injured. He was taken to hospital but died of head injuries two days later.
Ms Borrington was remanded in custody at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.
A four-week trial is due to start on 4 July next year.
