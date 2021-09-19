Actress Vicky McClure takes part in Alzheimer's Society Memory Walk
Line of Duty actress Vicky McClure has said she feels emotional ahead of a walk for dementia after it was forced online due to the pandemic last year.
The Memory Walk in Nottingham, is the region's biggest fundraising event for the Alzheimer's Society but has not been held in person since 2019.
Ms McClure lost her grandmother to dementia in 2015.
The Alzheimer's Society said that, for people living with dementia, the pandemic had been "catastrophic".
'Hugely impacted'
More than 1,000 people - including both those who themselves have dementia or who have loved ones with the symptoms - have signed up to take part in the event at Wollaton Park, walking between two and five-and-a-half kilometres (1.2 - 3.4 miles).
Ms McClure said: "I'm really excited to be going back to Wollaton Park for this year's Memory Walk.
"After so long, it's emotional to see lots of people take part.
"It's even more special to know that we'll all be walking for a loved one with dementia, and for those who may have been hugely impacted by the pandemic."
In 2019, the actress presented a documentary called Our Dementia Choir in which she talked about caring for her grandmother, Iris.
The event is one of 19 walks taking place throughout England, Wales and Northern Ireland during the autumn, with the money raised helping the Alzheimer's Society provide information and support to people affected by dementia.
Ms McClure has taken part in the Nottingham event for more than a decade, although the 2020 events had to be held virtually.
Nasim Minhas, the society's area manager, said: "The last year has been tough for everyone, but for people living with dementia the impact of coronavirus has been catastrophic.
"Every step our fundraisers take will make a huge difference by providing a lifeline for people affected by dementia who have been worst hit."
