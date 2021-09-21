Arsonist who spray painted CCTV cameras in Calverton is jailed
An arsonist who tried to avoid detection by spray painting over CCTV cameras has been jailed.
Kirit Patel poured petrol through the extractor fan of a shop in Calverton, Nottinghamshire, in February 2019, causing extensive damage.
Despite targeting the cameras, the 66-year-old, left a glove at the scene which was traced to him, police said.
At Nottingham Crown Court Patel admitted arson and criminal damage and was jailed for three years.
Police said when they attended the scene, Patel, of Moorsholm Drive, Wollaton, Nottingham, approached them, appearing nervous and asking questions about CCTV.
It turned out the cameras which had been sprayed were not working but another one nearby captured a man with a ladder, petrol cans and spray cans in the area at the time.
The figure in this footage matched Patel and the glove discovered at the scene was forensically linked to him, officers said.
No-one was injured in the attack.
