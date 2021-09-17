Kabul: Nottingham woman has nightmares about being trapped
A woman who was trapped in Kabul with her mother and younger siblings as the Taliban took control said she has had nightmares and panic attacks since returning to the UK.
Afghanistan-born Nargas, 24, from Nottingham, moved to the UK in 2009.
She was back in Afghanistan visiting sick grandparents - one of whom has since died - when the Taliban takeover began.
She described the situation as "horrifying".
Nargas said she was turned away by the Taliban "many times" as she, her mother, nine-year-old sister and five-year-old brother tried to get through to the airport in Kabul.
They were forced to stay out overnight among the crowds for more than 24 hours before eventually making it on to a flight back to the UK.
After a mandatory two-week hotel quarantine, they reunited with Nargas's father and two young brothers in Nottingham.
But she said she had been struggling with her mental health since returning home.
Nargas said: "I feel like every single day something is pulling me down.
"Nightmares do come to my mind sometimes… It's really difficult."
She added there were "definitely" others like her, for whom the "trauma will never go" from their minds, even after escaping from Afghanistan.
Nargas also said she felt a "burden" as relatives left behind pleaded for her help to get out of the country.
She is now receiving counselling and has taken a career break.
She said she nevertheless considered herself "very lucky" and that she "wouldn't be here" if it were not for the British soldiers in Afghanistan.
"I would like to thank all our British soldiers. I'm proud to be living in a country that has such brave people," she said.
Nargas urged world leaders not to forget about Afghanistan and its population.
"I would like to thank all those countries - especially UK - for supporting these people," she said.
"But... please, stand by them. These people need you."
