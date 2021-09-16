Cows hurt as lorry carrying them overturns in Upper Broughton
Several cows have been injured after a lorry transporting 39 of them toppled over and crashed into two parked cars.
The fire service said the lorry driver was uninjured but a vet was requested to help with the injured animals.
The lorry overturned at about 04:30 BST in the Nottinghamshire village of Upper Broughton, which is on the border with Leicestershire.
Fire and rescue crews from Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire are still at the scene.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said a local farmer helped with the livestock, and that they had been taken away.
The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the crash.
