Dylan Rich: Nottingham Forest fans to hold 17th minute clap
Forest fans will clap in the 17th minute of their match in memory of a teenager who died after collapsing at an FA Youth Cup game.
Dylan Rich suffered a suspected cardiac arrest in the match between West Bridgford Colts and Boston United in Nottinghamshire on 2 September.
The 17-year-old, who was a big Nottingham Forest fan, died days later.
Fans have been asked to pay tribute to him during Sunday afternoon's home game against Cardiff.
❤️ Dylan 1️⃣7️⃣— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) September 11, 2021
👏 We invite all supporters to join us in a minute's applause on the 17th minute in memory of Dylan Rich who sadly passed away playing for West Bridgford Colts ❤️
🌳🔴 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/GcgloZqB7z
Clubs across Nottinghamshire, including many youth clubs, are holding a minute's silence or claps in his memory over the weekend.
Earlier in the week Nottingham Forest U23s held a minute's silence.
The England team also paid tribute to the teenager before their match against Poland, holding up a t-shirt with "For Dylan" printed on it.
Dylan was playing in a football match at the West Bridgford Colts ground in Regatta Way when he fell ill.
East Midlands Ambulance Service said they received a call at 19:50 BST. Dylan was treated with a defibrillator at the ground before paramedics arrived, and he was then taken to the Queen's Medical Centre.
In a statement, his former club said it was devastated by the loss.
"From a young age he was a talented all-round player, equally at home picking a pass, putting in a sturdy challenge or going on a trademark dribble. Last ditch tackles and calm finishes were both part of the package.
"At this sad time, our thoughts are with his family and friends both within and outside the club - as we know are the thoughts of people across Nottingham's football and wider sporting community.
"Rest in peace Dylan - your star will continue to shine."
