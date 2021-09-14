Appeal over WW2 medals found on Nottinghamshire golf course
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
A woman has launched an online appeal to try to track down the owner of a box of six World War Two medals, which was found on a golf course.
Kimberley Farnsworth said the box was discovered by a friend who was retrieving his ball at Ramsdale Park Golf Centre in Nottinghamshire.
After struggling to find the veteran's family, Ms Farnsworth has turned to social media to widen the search.
The golf centre's management described the find as "fantastic" and "rare".
'Priceless'
It is believed the collection belongs to an Arthur James Scott, who served in the Royal Navy.
"My friend found the box a few years ago under a bush on the golf course when he went looking for a ball," Ms Farnsworth said.
The medals include a Distinguished Service Cross, a Battle of Britain Star and Atlantic and Pacific Stars.
The box also includes a note listing and describing the medals.
The 22-year-old, who offered to help trace the owner and family, said the police had been notified but there were no reports of lost or stolen medals.
She said since then, she and her partner had approached various organisations including the Ministry of Defence (MoD) Medal Office, the Royal British Legion and medal specialists.
Ms Farnsworth, from Nottingham, said one expert believed Arthur James Scott was from Brigg in Lincolnshire.
"These medals are extraordinary and I really want them returning where they belong, with the family of an amazing soldier," she said.
"But we've come to a dead end, so we've now turned to social media hoping someone might recognise his name or know a family looking for lost medals."
Ms Farnsworth said it would be "absolutely incredible" to reunite the collection with the veteran's family.
"They are priceless and sentimental and belong to the family to continue his legacy," she said.
"They are not mine to give away or to keep, but we will look after them and keep searching for the family."
Theresa Plimmer, general manager at Ramsdale Park Golf Centre, said: "What a fantastic story and rare find.
"From everybody here at the club, we wish the family the very best of luck in their search for the original recipient or their family."
