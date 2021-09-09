Dylan Rich: England team pay tribute ahead of Poland game
The England football team have paid tribute to a teenager who died after collapsing at an FA Youth Cup game.
Dylan Rich suffered a suspected cardiac arrest in the match between West Bridgford Colts and Boston United in Nottinghamshire on 2 September.
The 17-year-old, who went to The West Bridgford School, died on Sunday.
On Wednesday night, ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Poland, the England players held up a shirt with 'For Dylan' printed on it.
The official England Twitter account posted a picture with the words "Rest in peace, Dylan Rich. Forever in our thoughts".
Dylan was playing in a football match at the West Bridgford Colts ground in Regatta Way when he fell ill.
East Midlands Ambulance Service said they received a call at 19:50 BST on Thursday. Dylan was treated with a defibrillator at the ground before paramedics arrived, and he was then taken to the Queen's Medical Centre.
At the time the Football Association (FA) also released a statement saying everyone was "deeply saddened by the tragic news" of Dylan's death.
"We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and everybody at the club at this very difficult time," the statement said.
