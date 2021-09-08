Clifton man sent women rape and acid attack threats
Published
A man has been jailed after he "inflicted extreme terror" on six women by threatening them online.
Nottingham Crown Court heard Shaquille Williams sent women graphic threats of rape, photos of acid attack victims and bottles of acid.
Police said one of Williams's victims had already been targeted by another blackmailer awaiting sentence after admitting 158 offences.
Williams, 26, was jailed for five years and three months on Wednesday.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the offences took place over several months in 2019, with one victim receiving messages including the name of her home town, a picture of hydrochloric acid and her road name.
The NCA said Williams targeted one victim whose details were provided by Abdul Hasib Elahi, a "sadist" paedophile and prolific blackmailer who admitted 158 offences against 79 victims.
Footage of the woman was acquired by Williams, who then used it against her again.
'Words with real consequences'
In a victim impact statement, one woman said she had adapted her home since the threats - including installing bars on the doors - and now took a safety alarm everywhere she goes.
She said: "You made me afraid of opening the front door.
"When the letterbox goes or the door rings, I think of those messages. These are digital words with real consequences.
"If someone says my name I jump and I don't wear headphones outside.
"This is life after harassment. It is like being a solo target of a terrorist campaign."
Williams, of Hartness Road, Clifton, Nottingham, was convicted of blackmail, three counts of putting a person in fear of violence, and two counts of sending indecent messages in June.
Judge Rosalind Coe QC said the messages "included threats of extreme violence" and "explicit threats to acid attacks".
She said: "They were particularly unpleasant and the messages you sent were graphic.
"Having heard and read the victim personal statements, it is apparent all six women have suffered very serious consequences."
Senior investigating officer Andy Peach, from the NCA, said: "Williams inflicted extreme terror on these victims - they have been exceptionally brave in coming forward to ensure he faced justice and went to jail.
"Williams is a coward and a twisted, callous, sexual deviant.
"Some of his crimes were made possible because of Abdul Elahi, whose sadistic depravity and scale of offending horrified the investigative team."
