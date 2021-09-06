Dylan Rich: Young footballer who died was much-loved, says head
A young footballer who died after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest during a match was "much-loved" and "talented", his head teacher has said.
Dylan Rich collapsed during an FA Youth Cup game between West Bridgford Colts and Boston United in Nottinghamshire.
He is then thought to have had a second cardiac arrest while on his way to hospital in an ambulance on Thursday.
The 17-year-old, who went to The West Bridgford School, then died on Saturday.
"We are a school in mourning," head teacher Tim Peacock said.
"We have a lost a wonderful, much-loved, talented member of our community. This loss will be felt deeply by many people.
"At the moment our focus is on supporting his family, friends, classmates and teachers through this difficult time."
Dozens of football clubs have also paid tribute to the teenager on Twitter, including Nottingham Forest and Notts County.
The FA released a statement saying everyone was "deeply saddened by the tragic news" of Dylan's death.
"We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and everybody at the club at this very difficult time," the statement said.
His family are members of the congregation at St Giles' Church in West Bridgford, which opened on Friday evening so people could pray for Dylan.
The church's rector, the Reverend Lee Proudlove, said at the time that Dylan's condition was stable and his parents and sister had been able to sit with him.
"Mike and Anna [Dylan's parents] have asked me to pass on how blessed they feel with the support that they've received from everyone; not just church members but from friends, colleagues and people who they hardly know," he wrote on Facebook.
'Devastated and heartbroken'
The football match was at the West Bridgford Colts ground in Regatta Way.
East Midlands Ambulance Service said they received a call at 19:50 BST on Thursday.
Dylan was treated with a defibrillator at the ground before paramedics arrived, and he was then taken to the Queen's Medical Centre.
In a statement, West Bridgford Colts described his death as "tragic".
"This news has left everyone involved with our club devastated and heartbroken," the statement said.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents Mike and Anna, his sister Lucy, and Dylan's family, friends and teammates."
