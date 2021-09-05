Young footballer dies after West Bridgford match collapse
- Published
A young footballer has died after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest during an FA Youth Cup game.
Dylan Rich, 17, was taken to hospital after collapsing during the match between West Bridgford Colts and Boston United in Nottinghamshire.
The game on Thursday evening at the Regatta Way ground was abandoned.
West Bridgford Colts said in a statement on Sunday his death had "left everyone involved with our club devastated and heartbroken".
The club previously confirmed the footballer was treated with a defibrillator at the ground before paramedics arrived.
A spokesman added: "It is with great sadness that, following the events of Thursday evening, we have to announce the tragic passing of Dylan Rich.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents Mike and Anna, his sister Lucy and Dylan's family, friends and teammates.
"The club would like to thank everyone within the Colts and wider football community for the hundreds of heartfelt messages and thoughts that we have received over the past few days.
"The club will provide all the support it can to those players and club officials impacted by this tragic event, but for now there are no further words possible, and we ask everyone to respect the family's privacy at this incredibly difficult time."
Boston United also paid tribute saying it was a "tragic conclusion".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.