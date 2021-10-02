Complaints about Nottingham sausage and cider festival
By Amy Woodfield
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
People who bought tickets to a sausage and cider festival that was postponed due to the pandemic say organisers are not responding to refund requests.
The festival was advertised as being due to take place in Nottingham on 14 August but, two weeks beforehand, ticket-holders received an email telling them it was cancelled.
Several people said they have not had their ticket money refunded.
The BBC has contacted the organisers for a response.
'No sausage'
Pamela Gibson, who lives near Chesterfield in Derbyshire, said she had bought two tickets to the event but received an email before it was due to take place to say it was cancelled.
The email said the organisers would be in contact again soon with more details but Ms Gibson said she had heard nothing further.
She said: "I waited 10 days and then, because I didn't hear anything, I emailed back and said 'Can you let me know what's happening?' and I haven't had any response from that."
She also sent them a message on Facebook and that was not acknowledged.
"If they are going to put it on again, tickets would be fine if I can make the date, but otherwise - can I have a refund please?" she said.
"I've had no sausage and no cider."
Becky Mullaney, 33, from Hinckley, Leicestershire, bought three tickets costing just over £40 in total.
She said: "I know it's not a lot of money but that's not the point."
She said the only contact information she has for the organisers is an email address and despite sending numerous emails she's heard nothing back.
"It's disgusting," she said. "After everything that's happened, people were looking forward to being able to go to live events again."
Marina, from Alfreton in Derbyshire, was planning to go to the festival with six of her friends.
She said they spent just over £10 on each ticket.
"We all thought it looked really good," she said.
"A week before, one of my friends messaged them and she's not heard anything.
"Usually anything on Facebook is really quick, so she messaged again and then she had a look through and saw a few people had put messages on saying they'd tried to get hold of them and had no response."
Marina said she had sent the company numerous messages on Facebook but had had no luck speaking to the company.
She then decided to contact Nottingham Trent University (NTU) who were advertised as hosting the event.
"They got back to me and said 'We've got no event of that kind going ahead on that day'," she said.
Soon after she also received an email from the event organisers to say the event had been cancelled, with the promise of an update the following week that never happened.
She said: "The tickets were still for sale right up until the event date.
"I just want a refund really. I wouldn't trust to book with them again."
A spokesperson for NTU said the venue had not been booked for August.
"The Sausage and Cider Festival was booked to take place at Nottingham Trent University in March 2020, but was cancelled due to the pandemic," a spokesperson said.
"Several dates for 2021 were suggested but nothing was confirmed with NTU.
"We attempted to contact the event organiser on numerous occasions to understand why tickets were being sold for 14 August as there was no confirmed booking, but our queries were not acknowledged."
The organisers of the Sausage and Cider Festival have held other events across the UK this year with more advertised to take place in November.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.